Not Available

The ongoing sin-suous saga finds The doctor is in as Ms.Chambers discovers new uses for the stirrups as she scientifically seduces her gleeful Gynecologist. I'm No Dummy Demonstrates the power of positive thinking as a male mannequin comes to life - in more ways than one. The third fantasy, Take a Letter, has a friend secretary letting her hair down to ultimately give her boss the nymphomaniac's version of dictation. Last, and certainly not least, a Newspaper Ad pits Marilyn and electrifying dominatrix "Tantala" in a bondage story that's guaranteed to be a front-page headline. Expanding the limits of sexuality, Marilyn Chambers' Private Fantasies #3 is a further look into the mind of the irrepressible and insatiable leading lady of the Adult Cinema.