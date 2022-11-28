Marilyn Chambers' Private Fantasies 6

Not Available

Marilyn Chambers presents four of her own Private Fantasies for your enjoyment: Boy Scouts - Tom Byron and Kevin James are two troopers who already know how to "Pitch-A-Tent," but with Marilyn’s help they earn a Fire-Starting Merit Badge. Gardener - Who says ‘You can’t find good help these days’ a black and hung, Andre Bolla gets to do his digging indoors and sprays Marilyn with his fertile seed. Picnic - Christy Canyon and Harry Reems join Marilyn for some decadent afternoon delights al fresco.