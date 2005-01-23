2005

Marilyn Hotchkiss' Ballroom Dancing & Charm School

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 23rd, 2005

Studio

Shoreline Entertainment

Writer-director Randall Miller's heart-achingly sweet drama centers on the unsatisfying personal life of protagonist Frank Keane (Robert Carlyle), a sensitive baker who remains deeply despondent over his late wife's untimely death. When Frank helps a stranger (John Goodman) who's sidelined by a fatal accident on his way to a fateful reunion, he decides to show up for the rendezvous in the man's place. In the process, he finds hope and redemption.

Cast

John GoodmanSteve Mills
Marisa TomeiMeredith Morrison
Mary SteenburgenMarienne Hotchkiss
Octavia SpencerAyisha Lebaron
Adam ArkinGabe Difranco
Elden HensonYoung Steve Mills / Samson

