Marilyn Hotchkiss' Ballroom Dancing & Charm School

2005

Writer-director Randall Miller's heart-achingly sweet drama centers on the unsatisfying personal life of protagonist Frank Keane (Robert Carlyle), a sensitive baker who remains deeply despondent over his late wife's untimely death. When Frank helps a stranger (John Goodman) who's sidelined by a fatal accident on his way to a fateful reunion, he decides to show up for the rendezvous in the man's place. In the process, he finds hope and redemption.