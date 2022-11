Not Available

The first live performance of shock rocker Marilyn Manson ever to be caught on film is featured here, recorded in 1990 as Manson performed alongside his band, The Spooky Kids. The film not only offers a glimpse into the early, formative years of the now-successful recording artist, it also highlights many of Manson's early songs, including "My Monkey," "Strange Same Dogma," "Sam Son of Man" and more.