Chronicling the genesis of one of rock's most outrageous figures, this nostalgic look at Marilyn Manson's career contains some of his earliest performances as he shared the stage with Daisy Berkowitz, Gidget Gein and Madonna Wayne Gacy. Showing Manson's promise as he launched what would become a legendary career, the video features vintage footage from 1989 and 1990. Tracks include "Misery Machine," "Lunchbox," "Thrift" and "Cyclops."