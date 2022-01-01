Marilyn Manson - Tainted Life

Not Available

This DVD include 2 different live from following festival: Rock Am Ring Festival - Nurnburg 8th June 2003 1. Intro 2. This Is The New Shit 3. Disposable Teens 4. Irresponsable Hate Anthem 5. Your Fist And Not Your Mouth 6. Great Big White World 7. Rock Is Dead 8. mOBSCENE 9. Tainted Love 10. Para-Noir 11. Dopeshow 12. (S)Aint 13. The Golden Age Of Grotesque 14.Dagga Buzz-Buzz Ziggety-Zag 15. Sweet Dreams 16. Fight Song 17. Beautiful People Big Day Out Festival - Sydney 23rd January 1999 1. Mechanical 2. The Reflecting God 3. Great Big White World 4. Cake & Sodomy 5. Sweet Dreams 6. Rock Is Dead 7. The Dope Show 8. Lunchbox 9. I Don't Like The Drugs 10. Rock'n'Roll Nigger 11. Antichrist Superstar 12. The Beautiful People