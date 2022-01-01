Marilyn Manson - The Death Parade

Not Available

The Death Parade is a thirty-minute short film directed by Marilyn Manson in 2002, using footage from onstage and backstage of the Guns, God and Government tour, and of Manson interacting with close friends, among much more additional footage. The title derives from a lyric the song "A Place in the Dirt", from the band's 2000 studio album Holy Wood (In the Shadow of the Valley of Death). The film comes as a bonus feature on Marilyn Manson's 2002 video album, Guns, God and Government World Tour, released on October 29, 2002. Otherwise, the film has yet to see standalone release.