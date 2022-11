Not Available

In life, Marilyn Monroe captivated millions across the globe. In death, her mesmerizing spell only grew in size and scope. More than half a century after her passing, her private life goes public in the world's largest auction of Marilyn memorabilia. Examine some of the 1,000 items up for sale, from the gowns worn in her most famous performances to candid photos to private diaries, and see how these objects tell the story of a complex woman whose life was cut tragically short.