Not Available

Alpha France is back with yet another blast from the past! It's a fabulous resemblance with Marilyn Monroe that made Olinka a goddess of all fantasies. It inspired Michel LeBlanc, her appointed Director, to have her go through a variety of sexual situations and scenes that she will reach through a high libido. Marilyn My Sexy Love is in the history of the Cinema X French as legendary as that which it bears the name.