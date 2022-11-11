Not Available

“Marilyn vs. Marilyn” tells the story of a little-known period of Marilyn’s life – the years she spent in New York, trying to became a ‘serious”’ actress, taking lessons with Lee Strasberg and setting up a production company with her photographer and trusted friend, Milton Green. Based on hitherto unpublished – and magical - photos from the Greene archives, the film focuses on the photographic image of a woman who remains one of the greatest legends in the history of cinema… and an enduring enigma.