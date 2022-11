Not Available

Seven-year-old Marina lives in the Cairo community of the Zabbaleen, who specialize in disposing and recycling the city's waste. Unfazed by the squalor -- and her mother's rent worries -- Marina turns her village into a fanciful dream world. In this detailed and absorbing portrait of the playful Marina and her family, director Engi Wassef casts a compassionate eye on Cairo's endangered Christian Coptic community.