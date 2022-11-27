Marine: Earning the Title

Not Available

Honor: This extraordinary documentary is the truest, most current, most realistic and inspiring documentary ever to capture the challenging and unforgettable experience of Marine Corps Recruit Training. Courage: You'll share their trials, pain and triumphs. You'll be there with them from Day One to Graduation, and for the hundreds of training highlights between which lead to the defining challenges of "the Crucible" and the emotion-charged moment when they are first addressed as "Marines." Commitment: "Once a Marine, always a Marine." The changes last forever. Though valued memories of Recruit Training may fade, in this documentary these memories are vividly recorded forever. For Marines. And for those who honor them and their proud achievement of earning the title which will last a lifetime, the title of United States Marine.