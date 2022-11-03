Not Available

The cold war is over. East and West are fighting together against illegal secretly heavily armed terrorists, criminals and resistance fighters. During one of these missions, four soldiers are kidnapped and seems like a great international crisis to emerge. The highest military bosses in America and Russia are in panic. The well-known cover-up must offer a solution. But ... Marines are not just aside and decisions without official support to do everything to liberate their comrades. Additional help comes from an unexpected angle, but whether this will be enough ...