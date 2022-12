Not Available

Marin Dram, granddaughter of recently missing Omega Mart CEO Walter Dram, has disappeared. But her dreams were left behind, revealing portals, aliens, and bisexual angst caught in a mirror beside her bed. Like many teenage girls, Marin has a difficult relationship with her overbearing mother Cecelia Dram, newly minted Dramcorp CEO. But unlike her mother, Marin has supernatural abilities – and they’re calling her. She just wanted to be normal, but normal was not an option.