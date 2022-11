Not Available

Mario Del Monaco, one of the greatest tenors of all time, stars in this 1961 performance of Leoncavallo's tragic opera. Del Monaco portrays Pagliacci, one of his most acclaimed roles, while Gabriella Tucci plays Nedda and Aldo Protti is Silvio. Giuseppe Morelli directs this remarkable performance, which features the NHK Symphony Orchestra and Italian Opera Chorus, the Tokyo Choraliers and the Fujiwara Opera Chorus.