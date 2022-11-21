Not Available

A young man named Bruno bought a music box with a delicate and cute figurine from an old pervert magician. During the night, the figurine comes alive and starts masturbating frantically. Bruno thinks he dreamed it, but the next day the doll speaks and tells her story. She was an au pair for a provincial nobleman who introduced her to the pleasures of the flesh. She was exchanged for another magician girl whose sexual performance had seduced the count. The magician then locked her in this box to ensure obedience. She begs Bruno to help her escape by stealing a famous magic necklace. He does, but then discovers with horror that he fell into a trap...because the girl is an accomplice of the evil old magician and he is now locked in the music box.