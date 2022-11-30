Not Available

"Marionette Land" is an intimate portrait into the wonderful world of Robert Brock, a man who lives above his own marionette theatre with his mother, Mary Lou. Brock creates and performs classic one-man marionette shows for families as well as grown-up shows where he straps on his heels to become famous Hollywood starlets of the past. But new personal and professional challenges emerge as he enters the third act of his life and prepares to celebrate his marionette theatre's 30th anniversary.