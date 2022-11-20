Mariposas Violeta

Not Available

This short 40-minute documentary collects the testimony of twelve women survivors of sexual violence in Colombia. They were victims of the paramilitaries, the FARC and ELN guerrillas and agents of the State. Their heartbreaking testimony is the imprint of the deepest pain and, at the same time, the greatness of transforming it. Each of them agreed to speak after a process of more than five years with the No Time to Callar campaign, which has accompanied them and worked alongside them, at different times. Violet Butterflies, in addition to a journalistic short, is an act of memory.