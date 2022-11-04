Not Available

Mariquilla terrremoto

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Mariquilla lives in the village of Las Canteras with his uncle. She is beloved by all for his grace and cheerful nature. Her uncle wants her to debut in the theater but Mariquita's nervousness and shyness causes her debut not being a success. When she is crying over her failure, Quique a young heir to a rich Andalusian man comforts her. From this moment her only world is the one that represents Quique, who encourages her to overcome her shyness and dare to show her art to the public.

Cast

Antonio VicoCarlos
Pablo HidalgoCristobalito
Vicente SolerHuerta
Nicolás D. PerchicotTito
José PradaThe Mayor
Estrellita CastroMariquilla Terremoto

