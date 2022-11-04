Mariquilla terrremoto

Not Available

Mariquilla lives in the village of Las Canteras with his uncle. She is beloved by all for his grace and cheerful nature. Her uncle wants her to debut in the theater but Mariquita's nervousness and shyness causes her debut not being a success. When she is crying over her failure, Quique a young heir to a rich Andalusian man comforts her. From this moment her only world is the one that represents Quique, who encourages her to overcome her shyness and dare to show her art to the public.