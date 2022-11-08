Mariscos e Mexilhões

Not Available

Rolondo (Jorge Sanz), a marine biologist who specializes in sexual behavior of the mussels, has rented a house in Tenerife that, to his surprise, when he comes, he discovers inhabited by a beautiful woman, Paula (Leticia Brédice) paradigm for all disorders. Paula is in need of money and convinces Rolondo to accompany her to a poker game, so she can quickly get the money to leave the house and leave him alone with his mussels. Rolondo with the passing hours falls for her, but discovers that Paula likes women ... forcing him to take a drastic decision.