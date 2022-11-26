Marital Harmony of Man and Woman

Not Available

Mi-yeong wants to take revenge against her husband who ignored her and told her she is not tasteful to him; he even went ahead and had an affair. She is determined to sleep with any man who is available. And she also ends up sleeping with Bok-hee as well, a single virgin man who is currently writing an R rated web-toon. For revenge, for pleasure and for making a living, these women have to see men no matter what! The intimacy marital harmony of the three women, who want to have it well even though it would mean only once, is revealed now.