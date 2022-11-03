Not Available

Marital Relations

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

The story of a couple, a spoiled son and a down-to-earth girl, in Osaka in the early Showa era. The film won the prestigious Blue Ribbon awards for best director, best actor (Morishige) and best actress (Awashima), and the Mainichi Concours award for best actor and best screenplay (Yasumi Toshio). It ranked second (after Naruse Mikio’s Ukigumo) on the Kinema Junpō top ten films for the year.

Cast

Hisaya MorishigeRyukichi
Chikage AwashimaChoko
Yôko Tsukasa
Haruo Tanaka
Eiko Miyoshi
Isao Yamagata

