Mariza: Concerto Em Lisboa

Mariza is known as a thrilling live performer, and it seems clear that she responds to the audience as powerfully as they respond to her. The live album medium seems ideal for such an artist, and with Concerto em Lisboa, Mariza delivers what is undoubtedly the finest album of her still-young (though internationally renowned) career. The accompanying DVD is both full of fascinating historical information about fado music, as well as an inside look at Mariza herself, who comes across as humble, kind and incredibly down-to-earth.