The new queen of the Portuguese folk music known as fado shines in the impressive Mariza Live in London, a 2003 concert recorded at the Union Chapel in London. The twentysomething Lisbon resident has been hailed as the successor to fado legend Amália Rodrigues; now, after two well-received CDs, comes Mariza's first filmed concert performance, and it is stunning. Mariza is backed primarily by acoustic guitar, acoustic bass guitar, and "Portuguese guitar," a 12-string instrument that looks something like a lute and sounds a bit like a Greek bouzouki; there is some piano as well, and Guy Barker's muted trumpet provides "O Deserto" with a pronounced jazzy feel. But the singer is the main attraction here, and the power and passion of Mariza's delivery on "Barco Negro" and nearly all the others in the 16-song set, including more upbeat, celebratory numbers like "Oica La o Senhor Vinho" (the introductions are in English, but the tunes are all in Portuguese) are undeniable.