A nonlinear, historical fiction account of a transmasculine classically trained clarinetist, husband, father, and friend who might have existed. Mark’s personal documents were obsessively produced, constructed, and archived in a hopeful attempt to prove that he was here. Mark is composed as a symphony, comprising a chorus of voices depicting Mark simultaneously, each character representing a movement. We never get to meet Mark, though, and we never hear his point of view. By the time we gain access to his story, he has passed away. Mark points to the systematic erasure of trans history and works to rectify this. Mark existed. Marks were made. Marks were found.