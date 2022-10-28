Mark Antony

Not Available

The two prominent families in town, that of Pareil Pappu's (Janardanan) & that of Mampalli Chackappan's (V.K. Sriraman), were always at loggerheads, with most conversations resulting in fisticuffs. Pappu's dreaded nephew Antony (Suresh Gopi) poses a constant headache for Chackappan, but Chackappan's daughter Nimmy (Divya Unni) & Antony fall in love. Chackappan & Pappu forget their differences & unite, but soon after, Pappu is shot dead by a mysterious sniper & Antony sets out to find the killer.