Not Available

In the words of a fan, he was 'The First Gay Superstar' but was he too gay for his own good? Co-founder of the Pink Singers and a driving force behind Gay's The Word bookshop, Mark Bunyan has been engaged in almost every pivotal event in UK gay history including fundraising for the defence of the famous blasphemy case Whitehouse v Lemon involving Gay News and a high court battle to prevent the religious funeral of a lover.