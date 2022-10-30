Mark Cavendish: Born to Race

Not Available

Racing is life. Anything before or after is just waiting. Follow Mark through all the highs and lows in his journey from the early years on a bike on the Isle of Man through to 2012, his career defining year; with all the build up to plus reflective interviews looking back at the Tour De France, and the biggest event in world sport, the London 2012 Olympic Games. Discover what he is really like when the glasses come off, what motivates him, how he relaxes and the meticulous preparation needed to become the fastest man on a bicycle with unique and exclusive access to Mark's training, media days and his rest and relaxation at home, plus interviews with Dave Brailsford, Rod Ellingworth, Bradley Wiggins, Peta Todd and many more. Mark Cavendish: Passionate, Winner, Loyal.