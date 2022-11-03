Mark Knopfler: A Night in London

Not Available

A Night in London is a live concert video by Mark Knopfler. The setlist includes songs from Knopfler's first solo album Golden Heart, along with well-known Dire Straits numbers and film themes composed by the artist. 01. Darling Pretty 02. Walk Of Life 03. Imelda 04. Father & Son 05. Golden Heart 06. Rüdiger 07. Cannibals 08. Je Suis Desole 09. Last Exit To Brooklyn 10. Romeo & Juliet 11. Done With Bonaparte 12. A Night In Summer Long Ago 13. Brothers In Arms 14. Going Home: Theme Of The Local Hero 15. Are We In Trouble Now 16. Gravy Train