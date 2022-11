Not Available

Real Live Roadrunning is a live album by Mark Knopfler and Emmylou Harris. Released in November 2006, it was recorded at the end of their summer tour in support of their critically acclaimed album, All the Roadrunning. The album is released by Warner Bros. Records (U.S.A only) and Mercury Records (Europe & Canada) as a DVD concert film, and as a deluxe CD/DVD combination.