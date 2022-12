Not Available

Down The Road Wherever Tour Live in Valencia, April 26, 2019 Set List: Nobody Does That Corned Beef City Sailing To Philadelphia Once Upon A Time In The West Romeo And Juliet My Bacon Roll Matchstick Man Done With Bonaparte Heart Full Of Holes She’s Gone/Your Latest Trick Silvertown Blues Postcards From Paraguay On Every Street Speedway At Nazareth Telegraph Road Money For Nothing Piper Til The End