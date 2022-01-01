Mark Knopfler - Shangri-La BDA

Not Available

Shangri-La is the fourth solo album by British singer-songwriter and guitarist Mark Knopfler recorded in February 2004 at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu California and released on 28 September 2004 -- 1. "5.15 A.M." 5:54 2. "Boom, Like That" 5:49 3. "Sucker Row" 4:56 4. "The Trawlerman's Song" 5:02 5. "Back to Tupelo" 4:31 6. "Our Shangri-La" 5:41 7. "Everybody Pays" 5:24 8. "Song for Sonny Liston" 5:06 9. "Whoop De Doo" 3:53 10. "Postcards from Paraguay" 4:07 11. "All That Matters" 3:08 12. "Stand Up Guy" 4:32 13. "Donegan's Gone" 3:05 14. "Don't Crash the Ambulance" 5:06