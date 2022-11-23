Mark Lowry: Dogs Go To Heaven

Not Available

Award-winning singer/songwriter/comedian Mark Lowry brings to life moving songs, side-splitting comedy and spiritual truths, including his undisputed knowledge that dogs go to heaven! Both a master of comedy and a master of ceremony, Lowry takes listeners on a journey with his musical prowess and heartfelt stories with guest appearances from The Martins and TaRanda Greene. His antics combine seamlessly with inspiring messages bringing audiences simultaneously to laughter and tears.