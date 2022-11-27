Mark Lowry: Mouth in Motion

Not Available

You know Mark Lowry. Mark Lowry is a funny guy. You've seen him in concert. You've heard him describe the world around us. You've laughed uncontrollably. You've even tried to re-tell some of his stories. But nothing you've seen or heard could prepare you for MOUTH IN MOTION. Mark turns his satiric eye to the work of four of CCM's top artists. You know the songs of Michael W. Smith, Sandi Patti, Amy Grant, and Steven Curtis Chapman - but you've never heard them like this! Mark has created parodies of four of CCM's most popular songs that you'll want to see over and over again. And this video package features a lineup of surprise guests you're sure to recognize - Sandi Patti, Michel W. Smith, Cindy Morgan and more! So you thought you knew Mark Lowry? Program: 1. THE DATE ADVENTURE 2. Paw Paw's Chin 3. FACE IN THIS WORLD 4. Exit Row 5. FIRST CLASS, WRONG FLIGHT 6. EVERY TEACHER 7. SOME OTHER TIME, SOME OTHER PLACE 8. Open Heart Surgery 9. THIS TOO SHALL PASS