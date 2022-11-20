Not Available

Mark Lowry: On Broadway is the first new comedy project from Christian music's favorite funny-man in over four years. Mark lives his dream and plays the headliner on Broadway at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, where this live performance is captured. A cast of musical friends including Sandi Patty and the Gaither Vocal Band are there to sing their support. Meanwhile, Mark spoofs several Broadway tunes, shares the story behind his song "Mary, Did You Know?" and honors the woman who is the subject of so many of his routines. Songs: Don't Rain on My Parade, Broadway Melody, I Thirst, Bein' Happy, Walk on the Water, A Whole New World, Piper Steals the Show, Livin' for Deep Fried Okra, Just a Little While, Guest Request Medley, Keep on the Firing Line, Patriotic Medley, Let Freedom Ring, Movin' on Up, Mary Did You Know.