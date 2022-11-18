Not Available

Mark Lowry. That nose...that chin...that mouth. Finally, it's Mark doing what he does best, talking and telling tall tales. Ten Stories Tall is a collection of Mark's funniest and most poignant stories. In addition, as a bonus, we have included all five of Mark's parody music videos. See if you can spot Smitty, Sandi Patty, Clay Crosse and other surprise guests. So, sit back, relax and get ready to laugh. The Mouth...Mark Lowry, Ten Stories Tall. 1. Paw Paw's Chin 2. Face In This World* 3. Buses, Beds And Bill Gaither 4. Praying To A Single Adult 5. The Date Adventure* 6. The New Dentist 7. Take A Pill And Cook The Vegetables 8. I Can Eat It All* 9. All Mama Ever Wanted 10. God Likes Hyperactive Kids 11. Every Teacher* 12. Open Heart Surgery 13. The Old Sanctuary 14. Some Other Time, Some Other Place* 15. Flying With A Baby *Parody Music Video