Mark Lui Thank You Concert 2013 Live

Not Available

Enjoy the timeless Canto-pop pieces in the Thank You Concert of Mark Lui, who single-handedly composed and produced many of Hong Kong's greatest hits in the past twenty years of his career. Held in July 2013 at the Hong Kong Coliseum, his all-star concert was supported by Leon Lai, Kelly Chen, Janice Vidal, Andy Hui, Miriam Yeung, Dicky Cheung, William So, Stephy Tang, JW, Aarif Lee, Rubberband, Candy Lo and more. You can revisit hits such as "Love Song," "Please Break Up with Me," "Please Teach Me How Not To Love Him," "Anniversary," "Heat and Shine" and "Big Story in a Small City" all in one go.