Not Available

Set in an amplified world, MARK OF THE DAMNED is the gripping story of Diane, a young woman pursued by a brutal force that threatens to consummate the inhuman prophecy she may have been born to fulfill. Alive with tension, this story offers a scenario where human kind must brave the passions of space horror to insure the tomorrow of a sane earth. Will the Zombie Epidemic puke into the lives of every man, woman, and child? Are the intentions of Professor Ramirez in Diane's best interest? Will the Vampire Queen's sarcophagous hunger crush the incalculable strength of the masked hero King Silver? Madmen and beautiful ghouls people a landscape of terror and mystery in MARK OF THE DAMNED.