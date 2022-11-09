Mark Six Comedy

Not Available

Young office employees and a gay delivery boy who wants to be a dancer, all desirous of leaving their day jobs, pitch in money and number selection on a lottery ticket. Bing, who has a severe stutter, is sent to get the ticket, and refuses to supply it. His co-workers, all staying late at night to finish a proposal for their manager, Gloria, torture him in order to make him supply the ticket, even attempting to get him to sign an insurance policy before they kill him. All the while, they try to avoid getting caught by Gloria, who expects them to be working.