Mark Steel's Back In Town

Not Available

Following five series of the highly acclaimed, double-Sony Award winning and Writers Guild Award winning Radio 4 comedy show Mark Steel's In Town, writer and stand-up comedian Mark Steel at last brings out a DVD, filmed this year on one of his hugely successful UK tours. Mark Steel has presented the BAFTA nominated Mark Steel Lectures for BBC Two, is a regular on BBC One's Have I Got News For You and Radio 4's News Quiz. He's written several acclaimed books, including: Reasons To Be Cheerful and What's Going On and he writes a weekly column for The Independent. Filmed in South London's Blackheath Halls in February 2014.