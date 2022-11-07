Mark Thomas Political Comedy Stand Up

Not Available

Mark Thomas is a political comedian and he reveals, in a stand up show, the inside story on how he upset the U.S secret service by putting a bounty on the life of President G.W Bush. Mark also displays how he legally obtained police surveillance images of himself. Find out why the funny man was forced to sing for his life underneath a busload of East London arms dealers. Dodge wildly as he takes potshots at foxhunters, advertisers, and a host of multi-national corporations. And finally find out why all U.S presidents are either Pepsi lovers or Coca Cola dribblers. The war on 'Terror', ID cards, animal rights, Scottish Politicians and just about everything gets a look in during this inspired comedy.