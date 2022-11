Not Available

The film follows Sab, a transporter for local drug cartels. Amidst an imminent war between her superiors, Sab also deals with her dying grandmother's last wish that she bear a child. When Sab learns that she's barren, this leads her to darker practices and revelations. Markado: Bakunawa sa Duha Ka-Manglahing Takna is the first ever full-length film to be completely made and produced by local filmmakers from Cagayan de Oro city.