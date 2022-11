Not Available

Fifteen years ago, a figure shrouded in darkness left a crying baby on the steps of a church. Now, a private investigator brings news that Audrey and her wife Carrie never thought they’d have to deal with: their adopted son’s biological grandparents are determined to find their grandchild and raise him as their own. As the murky truth behind the adoption is revealed, the couple must use whatever means necessary to keep their family together.