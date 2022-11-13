Not Available

Based on an 1884 story by Robert Louis Stevenson, it pivots on a strong performance by Jerzy Kamas, playing a heel named Markheim who impulsively kills an elderly antique dealer during an attempted robbery. From there Markheim’s sense of reality steadily dissolves in a morass of guilt and shame, until a spectral dog leads him to a shadowy figure who seems to know an awful lot about Markheim and his problems--a fact that, once the figure’s identity is finally revealed, makes a lot of sense.