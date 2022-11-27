Not Available

Α company of musicians travel to the Greek island of Syros, the birth place of legendary folk musician Markos Vamvakaris, where they are invited to perform in an homage to his work. Parallel to this journey, all sorts of composers, musicologists, and artists from around the world reveal the musician’s important legacy in the 21st century, rendering his rebetiko sounds a constant source of inspiration and a reference point of modern culture. This is a documentary about the influence of Markos on the contemporary soundscape of Europe.