2011

Marley & Me: The Puppy Years

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 2011

Studio

Not Available

Fall into puppy love with “the world’s worst dog”, who now has a frisky voice and an attitude to match. Join Marley for his mischievous puppy years, as he and his summer pal, Bodie Grogan, wreak havoc on a neighborhood dog contest. Marley outwits Dobermans, Shepherds and Collies, while stealing hearts in his own unique and lovable way. Get your paws on MARLEY & ME: THE PUPPY YEARS and fetch big laughs for the whole family!

Cast

Travis TurnerBodi Grogan
Julia RhodesAnnoyed Show Patron
Geoff Gustafson
Christopher GoodmanCat (voice)
Alex ZaharaHans Von Weiselberger
Donnelly RhodesGrogan

View Full Cast >

Images