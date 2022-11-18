Not Available

Marley's Revenge: The Monster Movie

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Two men trying to illegally smuggle their Aunt and uncle into the country but are mistaken as drug smugglers by a small group of vigilantes. They are taken to an island where they are to be executed and buried with previously murdered drug dealers. The only problem is, the uncle is a voodoo priest and he raises the dead from their graves to get revenge for the killing of the aunt. A 14 foot monster from hell, crazed vigilantes, and 84 zombies, try to keep our heroes from getting off the island.

