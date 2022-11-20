Marmeladupproret

Not Available

Eller (Erland Josephson) is a successful, middle-aged married man who becomes a celebrity when he woos the femme reporter Anna (Bibi Andersson) during his mid-life crisis. He goes on the lecture circuit where he encourages avid listeners to abandon the shackles of staid mediocrity and live life to the fullest. His star sinks when Anna turns him down, and Eller returns home to find his daughter has run off to "find herself." Eller's wife tries unsuccessfully to seduce one of her husband's cousins as retribution for her husband's much-publicized dalliance.