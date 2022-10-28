Not Available

Marmut Merah Jambu

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

"Marmut Merah Jambu" is the movie story about Dika first love when in high school, with a girl name Ina Mangunkusumo. In addition it also story about Dika and his friend Bertus which formed the detective group to solve the problem of his friends, also his friendship with Cindy. One day Dika met with Ina Mangunkusumo, father, first love in high school. to create a detective group to attract attention from Ina. "Marmut Merah Jambu" also tells the Dika story of a unique friendship with a girl name Cindy in high school.

Cast

Raditya DikaDika
Christoffer NelwanDika remaja
Julian LibertyBertus remaja
Sonya PandarmawanCindy remaja
Dina AnjaniIna
FrandaCindy

