1964

Marnie

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 21st, 1964

Studio

Universal Pictures

Marnie is a beautiful kleptomaniac who is in love with businessman Mark Rutland. Marnie who is a compulsive thief is being watched by her new boss Mark who suspects her of stealing from him and thus decides to blackmail her in the most unusual way. A psychological thriller from Alfred Hitchcock based on a novel of the same name by Winston Graham.

Cast

Sean ConneryMark Rutland
Diane BakerLil Mainwaring
Martin GabelSidney Strutt
Louise LathamBernice Edgar
Alan NapierMr. Rutland
Bob SweeneyCousin Bob

View Full Cast >

Images