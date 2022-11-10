Marnie is a beautiful kleptomaniac who is in love with businessman Mark Rutland. Marnie who is a compulsive thief is being watched by her new boss Mark who suspects her of stealing from him and thus decides to blackmail her in the most unusual way. A psychological thriller from Alfred Hitchcock based on a novel of the same name by Winston Graham.
|Sean Connery
|Mark Rutland
|Diane Baker
|Lil Mainwaring
|Martin Gabel
|Sidney Strutt
|Louise Latham
|Bernice Edgar
|Alan Napier
|Mr. Rutland
|Bob Sweeney
|Cousin Bob
